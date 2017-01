Actor John Hurt dead at 77

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Esteemed British John Hurt has died, according to multiple news reports. He was 77 years old.

The two-time Oscar nominee’s six-decade career also included turns on the BBC’s “Doctor Who” and in “A Man for All Seasons,” “Midnight Express” and three Harry Potter films.

Hurt had been battling cancer for several years.

Writer: Sabrina Lolo

winknews