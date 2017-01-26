Sumter County teens accused of plotting school shooting

THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Two teens were arrested Thursday after plotting a mass shooting at the Villages Charter Middle School, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said.

School officials became aware of the murder plot Tuesday after hearing rumors circulating throughout the school about a mass shooting planned for Friday, according to deputies.

On Wednesday, school authorities confronted the 13-year-old when he arrived at school. He acknowledged discussions about the plot and referenced the mass shooting at Columbine, deputies said.

The involvement of the 14-year-old was discovered during the conversation, deputies said.

No weapons were found on either of the boys nor in their lockers or bags.

Both students were arrested at their homes the following day. The 13-year-old was arrested by the Lake County deputies on a juvenile order at his home in Fruitland Park while the 14-year-old student was arrested by the Sumter County deputies at his home in Wildwood.

Both teens were charged with conspiracy to commit murder and placed into the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice. Firearms were recovered from both suspects’ homes during the search warrant service.

There is scheduled to be an increased deputy presence at the school on Friday, Sumter deputies said.

The students’ names are being withheld because of their ages.