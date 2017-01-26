PGA Merchandise Show draws thousands of industry leaders

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thousands of industry professionals gathered at the Orange County Convention Center this week for the PGA Merchandise Show.

The event had over 1,100 interactive exhibits featuring the latest golf merchandise, including four-wheelers and motion trackers.

“I’m always blown away. I don’t come every year. I used to come as a kid. Now to see it from a pro’s side and see all this stuff, it’s still mind blowing what goes on down here,” said PGA player Matt Kuchar.

The show is from Tuesday to Friday. Click here to see the full schedule.

Reporter: Morgan Frances

MorganWINKNews

Writer: Sabrina Lolo

winknews