Healthy Kids: New FDA guidelines for eating fish

FORT MYERS, Fla.- The FDA is issuing new guidelines for fish intake in relationship to children and pregnant women. Dr. Annette St. Pierre-Mackoul stopped by the studio to discuss the new findings and which types of fish are safe to eat.

Best choices- Lower-mercury fish and shellfish:

Shrimp

Pollock

Salmon

Canned light tuna

Tilapia

Catfish

Cod

Seven types of fish to avoid:

Tilefish (from Gulf of Mexico)

Shark

Swordfish

Orange roughy

Bigeye tuna

Marlin

King mackerel