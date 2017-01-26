Healthy Kids: New FDA guidelines for eating fish
FORT MYERS, Fla.- The FDA is issuing new guidelines for fish intake in relationship to children and pregnant women. Dr. Annette St. Pierre-Mackoul stopped by the studio to discuss the new findings and which types of fish are safe to eat.
Best choices- Lower-mercury fish and shellfish:
- Shrimp
- Pollock
- Salmon
- Canned light tuna
- Tilapia
- Catfish
- Cod
Seven types of fish to avoid:
- Tilefish (from Gulf of Mexico)
- Shark
- Swordfish
- Orange roughy
- Bigeye tuna
- Marlin
- King mackerel