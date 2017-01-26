Healthy Kids: New FDA guidelines for eating fish

FORT MYERS, Fla.- The FDA is issuing new guidelines for fish intake in relationship to children and pregnant women. Dr. Annette St. Pierre-Mackoul stopped by the studio to discuss the new findings and which types of fish are safe to eat.

Best choices- Lower-mercury fish and shellfish:

  • Shrimp
  • Pollock
  • Salmon
  • Canned light tuna
  • Tilapia
  • Catfish
  • Cod

Seven types of fish to avoid:

  • Tilefish (from Gulf of Mexico)
  • Shark
  • Swordfish
  • Orange roughy
  • Bigeye tuna
  • Marlin
  • King mackerel

