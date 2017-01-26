Gov. Scott to visit Fort Myers, talk tax cuts

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Gov. Rick Scott’s “Fighting for Florida’s Future” tax cut tour will make a stop Friday at a hurricane shutter company in Fort Myers.

The governor will talk about his proposed $618 million in tax cuts for the 2017-18 budget at Storm Smart, a hurricane shutter company at 6182 Idlewild St. He’s scheduled to speak at 1 p.m.

Scott is bookending the week with trips to Southwest Florida, having touted job growth during a Monday appearance in Naples.

Wednesday, he called on state legislators to slash taxes in the coming year, but he has to overcome skepticism among fellow Republicans in Tallahassee who are focused on balancing the budget.

Scott’s proposed tax cuts rely heavily on a would-be reduction of sales tax on commercial rents.

He’s also advocating a 10-day back-to-school sales tax holiday, a three-day sales tax holiday for military veterans, a nine-day tax holiday on hurricane supplies, a one-day “camping and fishing” tax holiday that would remove sales taxes charged on fishing poles and other equipment, according to The Associated Press.