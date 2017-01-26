Ex-Collier basketball coach accused of soliciting minors

NAPLES, Fla. — A 23-year-old former Collier County Parks and Recreation boys basketball coach was arrested Wednesday on accusations he solicited players he coached into sending him pictures of them wearing only underwear or compression shorts.

Brandon Michaellee Stetson is facing two felony charges, according to Collier County Sheriff’s Office records.

Collier County Parks and Recreation Director Barry Williams sent Stetson an email Tuesday to sever ties. Stetson coached on a volunteer basis at North Collier Regional Park.

Multiple victims told deputies Stetson sent them inappropriate photos and offered money and gifts in exchange for photos of them in their underwear or compression shorts.

His bond was set at $200,000 during a court appearance Thursday.