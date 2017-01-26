Downed power pole clogs Del Prado Blvd.

Published: January 26, 2017 12:55 PM EST
Updated: January 26, 2017 1:57 PM EST
ADAM WRIGHT / WINK News

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Downed power lines have caused traffic delays Thursday afternoon on northbound Del Prado Boulevard near the Wal-Mart on 1619 Del Prado Blvd.

The Cape Coral Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area for the next several hours.

A tree service truck from K.E. Beal & Company is believed to have caught a power line, pulling the pole from the ground, authorities said. No one was hurt.

No further information is immediately available.

Photo via Cape Coral Police Department

 

Reporter:Adam Wright
AdamWINKNews
Writer:Chuck Myron
winknews

