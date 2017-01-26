Authorities seek crooks in Lee County fridge heist

SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects who stole a large refrigerator from the back of a restaurant last weekend.

Surveillance cameras captured footage of what appears to be two men stealing a refrigerator from Meade’s BBQ at 7600 Alico Road on Jan 21.

A dark pickup truck with what looks like a white residential stove in its bed pulled up behind the restaurant around 6:30 a.m., as the video depicts. Two men exit the vehicle, walk up to the refrigerator and load it onto the truck within a matter of minutes.

“You walk up and you don’t expect something big like a commercial fridge to be gone from outside your restaurant,” owner Arthur Meade Jr. said.

Anyone with information on the two suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips app.