2 hospitalized after Cape Coral crash

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Two people, including a child, were hospitalized Tuesday night following a T-bone crash on Pine Island Road last night, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

Police responded to the crash around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Skyline Boulevard and Pine Island Road.

Jacqueline Maurer, 52, of Cape Coral, was making a left turn in her Hyundai Sonata from Pine Island Road onto Skyline Boulevard when a 17-year-old T-boned her in his BMW, sending the Sonata into a ditch.

Maurer’s passenger, a 7-year-old boy, had life-threatening injuries and was trauma alerted to a local hospital, then airlifted to a Tampa Bay hospital, police said.

Maurer sustained minor injuries and was also transported to the hospital. She was eventually released.

The 17-year-old and his passenger sustained minor injuries, but refused medical attention, according to police.

Writer: Sabrina Lolo

winknews