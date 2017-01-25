Thieves sought in Charlotte County boat-related thefts

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A string of boating thefts in the Buena Vista neighborhood has become a cause of concern among residents.

While resident Max Jaroszewski is worried about his and his neighbors’ safety, as well as his property.

“If I walk my dog at night and someone is next door stealing a motor, I may be hurt by that person,” he said.

The amount of boating-related thefts in the county have increased, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jaroszewski believes one of the reasons for the recent crime is that boat owners are leaving their boats in their yards.

“They’re coming into your neighborhood to steal boat motors. That means bad people are driving up and down our streets, knowing that there’s something that they want in our neighborhood and we don’t want them here if we can avoid it,” he said.

However, these boating thefts have become a national trend.

Authorities are concerned the stolen boats and equipment are being used for drug and human trafficking, although no connections have been made between the two, deputies said.

No arrests have been made.

Reporter: Kristi Gross

KristiGrossWINK

Writer: Sabrina Lolo

winknews