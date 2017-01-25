Pine Manor Family Discount robbery suspect arrested

PINE MANOR, Fla. — The man accused of robbing and shooting a clerk at the Family Discount Tuesday night has been arrested, a source said.

Jean Andris, 34, of Fort Myers, is facing robbery, aggravated battery and carrying a concealed weapon charges, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred at 8 p.m. at the Family Discount on 7174 Cypress Dr., deputies said. The victim was shot in the shoulder and taken to the hospital.

He will appear in court Thursday at the Lee County Courthouse. A time is not known.

No further information was immediately available.