More than 200 roosters euthanized after seized from farm

APOPKA, Fla. (AP) – More than 200 roosters have been euthanized after being seized from an Apopka farm where authorities believe they were kept to be trained for fighting.

WESH-TV reports┬áthat the animals were found last week. Officials say all 231 of them were aggressive and couldn’t be managed by human handlers.

They say the roosters were discovered in makeshift cages at the farm. Two people have been arrested and charged in the case.