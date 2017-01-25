Hendry County takes part in ‘The Great Tornado Drill’

CLEWISTON, Fla. — Residents sheltered in place and ducked under desks while county leaders radioed back and forth Wednesday morning at John Boy Auditorium during “The Great Tornado Drill.”

The refresher on tornado safety for Severe Weather Awareness Week comes in the wake of at least 60 confirmed tornadoes that touched down throughout the South during the severe weather outbreak this past weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Florida is among the top five states for the number of tornadoes in January. Other states prone to having tornadoes in January include Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas.

“Usually we have more tornadoes in the month of January because of the cold fronts,” said WINK News meteorologist Scott Zedeker. “Those are the ingredients we need for tornadic activity to develop.”

One of the drills involved participants posting selfies to social media that show them sheltering to raise awareness about tornado safety.