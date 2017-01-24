Your Health Now: Where to go for the most appropriate, efficient care

FORT MYERS, Fla.- It’s time for Southwest Florida’s annual surge of seasonal residents and visitors. As we see an influx of people and traffic on our roadways, Lee Health’s emergency departments also see a significant surge in patients. This increase in patient volumes leads to overcrowding and longer wait times, but sometimes the emergency department is not the most appropriate venue for care. Studies show one-quarter to one-third of emergency visits could be managed in an alternative setting. Dr. Larry Hobbs, an emergency department physician, stopped by the studio to explain where to go for the most prompt, appropriate care.

