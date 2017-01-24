Super foods or super hype?

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Whether you want to quit a bad habit or start a healthy one, New Year’s resolutions abound this time of year.

And if eating well is one of yours, you may think adding in handful of super foods will make all the difference. But watch out: Some super foods are not super at all, according to Consumer Reports.

Claims that apple cider vinegar lowers cholesterol, aids in weight loss and fights heartburn are overblown. And in some cases, overdoing it on apple cider vinegar has been shown to damage your esophagus.

Other foods that may be over-hyped? Bone broth – otherwise known as stock – has been touted as a way to fight inflammation and make skin look younger. Or the new “it” fat — Coconut oil — claims to prevent Alzheimer’s disease.

More proof is needed to verify claims that turmeric — a vibrant yellow spice — is powerful enough to destroy tumors.

Anytime something is promoted as a miracle cure, watch out. Some of these foods do have health benefits, but eating a lot of them all the time isn’t going to give you superpowers.

There’s a better way to a healthier diet in the New Year: Eat whole grains, lots of fruits and vegetables, and lean proteins.

Some claims hold up: Ginger has been found to be an effective remedy for nausea.

And for a headache, try drinking a tall glass of water before you reach for a pill.

There’s need to give up on trendy kale, either. Just add in brussels sprouts, broccoli and cabbage — they’re also packed with nutrients.