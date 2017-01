Pet Pals: Zoey

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Did you know there are more than 150 different types of dog breeds? Right now, plenty of pups are here in Southwest Florida looking for a new home. Dr. Whitney Whitford of the Animal Medical Center of Lehigh Acres introduced us to Zoey.

If you’re interested in adopting Zoey, call the Gulf Coast Humane Society at 239-332-0364 for more information.