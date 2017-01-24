Many everyday foods have healing properties

FORT MYERS, Fla. — It’s no secret that healthy eating helps prevent chronic conditions like diabetes and heart disease.

But certain foods can have a more immediate benefit in helping other, everyday ailments, according to Consumer Reports.

Got a headache? Try drinking a tall glass of water. Dehydration is a common cause of headaches.

Nibbling on an apple and a handful of walnuts may also help for a combination of carbs, healthy fat and protein. That prevents a dip in blood sugar, which is another headache trigger.

If you’ve been having trouble sleeping, you may have already tried warm milk, but studies suggest kiwi fruit may help the brain produce sleep-inducing chemicals.

You can zap garlic breath by eating lettuce, apples or raw mint leaves. All three destroy sulfur compounds and neutralize the odor garlic causes.

And although no foods have proven to shorten a cold, soup provides hydration that helps your lymph system flush out the virus.

If you battle heartburn and acid reflux. you can try stopping the burning sensation by eating a banana. Some research suggests bananas may act as natural antacids.