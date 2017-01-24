News
Lee County
Collier County
Charlotte County
Inland Counties
Traffic
Investigations
#onlyinflorida
State
National
Global
Weather
Lifestyle
Where’s WINK
Therese’s baby on board
Events
Odd Videos
Sports
Preps
Miracle
FGCU
College
Pros
Call for Action
Video
Where’s WINK
Pet Pals
Fitness Friday
Golf Doctor
Your Health Now
Let’s Eat
Healthy Kids
Off the Hook
Newsletters
News Tips
Mobile
73°
Clear
WINK NEWS
News
All
Lee County
Collier County
Charlotte County
Inland Counties
Traffic
Investigations
#onlyinflorida
State
National
Global
Woman accused of smearing bananas on cars at Trump’s club
Trump’s tweets are presidential records, but deletions?
Trump’s children revel in first 24 hours in White House
Trump to begin renegotiating NAFTA with Mexico, Canada
Weather
Lifestyle
All
Where’s WINK
Therese’s baby on board
Events
Contests
Odd Videos
Woman accused of smearing bananas on cars at Trump’s club
3 dogs give avalanche rescuers hope but 22 people missing
SWFL to enjoy brews, baseball at Ballpark Festival of Beers
Art Fest Naples celebrates 20 years
Sports
All
Preps
Miracle
FGCU
College
Pros
They’re Back: Brady and Patriots win AFC, 36-17 vs Steelers
Super Falcons: Atlanta routs Packers 44-21 for NFC title
Current, former major leaguers die in Dominican crashes
Tough at top: Murray, Kerber out in 4th round in Melbourne
Call for Action
Super foods or super hype?
Many everyday foods have healing properties
Busted broker: Retired Naples doctor missed signs hidden in plain sight
Title scammers target Cape Coral home seller for $60k
McGregor RV Park residents demand better living conditions
Video
All
Where’s WINK
Pet Pals
Fitness Friday
Golf Doctor
Your Health Now
Let’s Eat
Healthy Kids
Off the Hook
Winter Concert Series is back on Fort Myers Beach
Crime Stoppers seeks answers in Club Blu shooting
Pet Pals: Zoey
Your Health Now: Where to go for the most appropriate, efficient…
73°
Home
Weather Forecast
Latest forecast
Latest forecast
Published:
January 24, 2017 9:41 AM EST
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest forecast
Latest forecast
Latest forecast
Submit a Comment
WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader.
Copyright © 2016 WINK Digital Media
MORE STORIES
Latest forecast