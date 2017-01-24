News
National
State
Global
Lee County
Collier County
Charlotte County
Traffic
Sievers Murder Case
Lake Okeechobee
Inland Counties
#onlyinflorida
Weather
Lifestyle
Where’s WINK
Events
Therese’s baby on board
Odd Videos
Sports
Pros
Preps
Miracle
FGCU
College
Call for Action
Video
Pet Pals
Fitness Friday
Golf Doctor
Your Health Now
Where’s WINK
Let’s Eat
Healthy Kids
Off the Hook
Newsletters
News Tips
Mobile
62°
Clear
WINK NEWS
News
All
National
State
Global
Lee County
Collier County
Charlotte County
Traffic
Sievers Murder Case
Lake Okeechobee
Inland Counties
#onlyinflorida
UK government loses Brexit case, must consult Parliament
Woman accused of smearing bananas on cars at Trump’s club
Trump’s tweets are presidential records, but deletions?
Trump’s children revel in first 24 hours in White House
Weather
Lifestyle
All
Where’s WINK
Events
Contests
Therese’s baby on board
Odd Videos
Woman accused of smearing bananas on cars at Trump’s club
3 dogs give avalanche rescuers hope but 22 people missing
SWFL to enjoy brews, baseball at Ballpark Festival of Beers
Art Fest Naples celebrates 20 years
Sports
All
Pros
Preps
Miracle
FGCU
College
They’re Back: Brady and Patriots win AFC, 36-17 vs Steelers
Super Falcons: Atlanta routs Packers 44-21 for NFC title
Current, former major leaguers die in Dominican crashes
Everblades triumph over Orlando Solar Bears 7-2
Call for Action
Super foods or super hype?
Many everyday foods have healing properties
Title scammers target Cape Coral home seller for $60k
McGregor RV Park residents demand better living conditions
Consumer Reports lists best treadmills and ellipticals
Video
All
Pet Pals
Fitness Friday
Golf Doctor
Your Health Now
Where’s WINK
Let’s Eat
Healthy Kids
Off the Hook
Dr. Bart Rossi discusses President Trump’s Inaugural Address
Golf Doctor tip of the week: “Hammer” it out there
Cape Coral votes to protect LGBT city workers
Breeze to weaken Monday night
62°
Home
Weather Forecast
Latest forecast
Latest forecast
Published:
January 24, 2017 6:45 AM EST
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest forecast
Latest forecast
Latest forecast
Submit a Comment
WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader.
Copyright © 2016 WINK Digital Media
MORE STORIES
Latest forecast