Bodies found in burning Collier vehicle ID’d as brothers

GOLDEN GATE ESTATES, Fla. – The bodies of two men found in a burning car in Golden Gate Estates last week have been identified as a pair of brothers, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday.

The bodies of Christopher Patrick Hunter, 36, and Thomas Anthony Hunter, 41, both of 180 13th St. NW, were found inside a vehicle on fire along 20th Avenue Northwest on Wednesday.

Their deaths are being investigated as a homicide, the sheriff’s office said.

Their cause of death has not been determined, authorities said.

“This appears to be an isolated incident and the community is not in danger,” the department said in a statement.