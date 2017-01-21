Thousands take part in Naples Women’s March

NAPLES, Fla. — Thousands of people came together for the Women’s March in Washington during President Donald Trump’s first day in office, sparking similar demonstrations all over the world, including Southwest Florida.

The Collier Freedom Movement organized a sister march downtown Saturday morning for social justice.

“My daughters are in Washington marching. My best friends are in San Francisco and Oakland, and I think at this time in what has happened politically, we need to see the numbers. We need to see each other, we need to know that we’re not alone,” said marcher Eric Reuther.

Resident Stella Souza was blown away by how many men and women attended the march.

“It’s inspirational to know that even in Southwest Florida, people believe the same things I do and we’re all here for the same reason,” she said.

Over 2,500 participants of all ages marched from Broad Avenue and Third Street South to Cambier Park, where they finished with a rally.