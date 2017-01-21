Everblades triumph over Orlando Solar Bears 7-2

ESTERO, Fla. — The Florida Everblades wrapped up a seven-game homestand Friday night against the Orlando Solar Bears in a Wawa Sunshine Cup Series match-up.

The Everblades were leading the season series and had a 7-point lead over the Solar Bears in the ECHL’s Eastern Conference standings.

Although the Blades were outshot by 11 points, they defeated the Solar Bears 7-2.

The Everblades will travel to Amway Center in Orlando Saturday to face the Solar Bears at 7 p.m.

Reporter: Bill Halter

Writer: Sabrina Lolo

