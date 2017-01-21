Collier man dies after hitting utility pole

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — An 18-year-old man was pronounced dead Friday after a serious crash on Jan. 2, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The accident took place around 4:45 a.m. Tristan Jennings and 18-year-old passenger Tim Sheppard, both of Naples, were traveling north on San Marco Road just north of Goodland Drive when Jennings lost control of his Chevy Suburban, the FHP said.

Jennings drove onto the right shoulder of the road, then attempted to correct himself, crossing the center line and into a utility on the left shoulder.

The Suburban rolled over and landed in the outside lane of San Marco Road. Jennings was ejected from the vehicle while Sheppard remained inside, according to the FHP.

Jennings and Sheppard were both transported to Lee Memorial Hospital. Jennings succumbed to his injuries while Sheppard remains in critical condition, the FHP said.

Alcohol didn’t appear to be a factor in the crash.

Writer: Sabrina Lolo

winknews