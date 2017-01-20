WATCH LIVE: Inauguration coverage from Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON – Throughout the day, we will stream CBS’ inauguration coverage live from Washington D.C.

Here’s a list of today’s events (courtesy of Time Magazine):



9:30 a.m. ­— Musical guests begin performing

The inauguration ceremony begins at the west front of the Capitol Building with musical performances. Jackie Evancho, a 16-year-old classical singer who became a sensation after finishing in second place on America’s Got Talent in 2010, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, and the Rockettes will take the stage after many artists turned down requests to entertain at the inauguration. Charlotte Church, Moby, Andrea Bocelli and Ice T. were among those who rejected the offer.

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Inaugural Swearing-in Ceremony

Opening remarks begin at 11:30 a.m. and religious leaders will offer prayers and readings. Then, Mike Pence will be sworn in as vice president by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and Trump will by sworn in as president by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

3 p.m. to 5 p.m. — Inaugural Parade

After the ceremony, Congress will host a luncheon in the Capitol. Then, Trump will participate in the presidential procession and inaugural parade on Pennsylvania Avenue. Parade tickets are required for the special viewing areas, although anyone can watch in the general public viewing areas.

7 p.m. — Inaugural balls

Trump, Pence, and their wives will attend three official inaugural balls on Friday evening. Two balls will be held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, and the third, the Salute to Our Armed Services Ball, will take place at the National Building Museum. The same night, Planned Parenthood will hold its Pink Ball at the Carol Whitehill Moses Center in D.C.

Below is CBS’ continuous inauguration coverage: