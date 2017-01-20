Suspects in ‘Lake Boyz’ gang bust receive at least $1M bond each

FORT MYERS, Fla – The 21 suspects arrested in an operation targeting the “Lake Boyz” gang each received bonds of at least $1 million during their first court appearances on Friday.

The men were arrested and will be charged under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, a federal law commonly known as RICO. Passed in 1970, RICO has been used by state and federal prosecutors to combat organized crime groups.

If they post bond, they’ll have to prove the money didn’t come from gang activity, the state attorney’s office said.

The group will face multiple charges, including heroin trafficking, aggravated assault and various firearm offenses, following a two-year operation by the Fort Myers Police Department and state attorney’s office.

Targeting 23 individuals, “Operation Great Lakes” netted 21 arrests early Wednesday morning. Two are still being sought.

The gang has operated in the Harlem Lakes neighborhood since the 1990s, said authorities, adding that members have racked up over 400 charges and 200 convictions within the past two decades.

Writer: Stan Chambers Jr.

winknews