Armed suspect wounded in Clewiston officer-involved shooting

CLEWISTON, Fla. — An armed suspect who fled after crashing into a bank was shot and wounded by a Clewiston police officer, Clewiston Police Chief Don Gutshall said.

Belle Glade resident Markevious DeAngelo Slaughter, 18, was flown to a trauma center after he was apprehended and treated on scene near the First Bank of Clewiston on 300 E. Sugarland Highway, according to a statement from Gutshall.

Police from three different jurisdictions began pursuing Slaughter after he crashed the stolen car he was driving into another car, a collision that injured the other driver, Gutshall said. Neither the identity of that driver nor the extent of his injuries is known.

The chase continued as Slaughter drove westbound on U.S. 27, crossing into the eastbound lanes and hopping a curb onto a sidewalk before colliding with the bank, which sustained “substantial” damage, Gutshall said.

Slaughter was carrying a semi-automatic weapon as he exited the stolen car and ran, according to Gutshall.

An officer confronted Slaughter on the south side of the bank. Slaughter began to “aggressively” approach the officer and pointed his gun at him when the officer opened fire, Gutshall said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

No further information was immediately available.