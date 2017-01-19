SWFL woman to attend Women’s March in Washington

FORT MYERS, Fla. — One Cape Coral woman plans to send President-elect Donald Trump a bold message Saturday.

Liz Cortner will be marching with thousands of people from all over the country who have one common goal — to be active, engaged citizens, she said.

“I think it sends a strong message to the incoming president, that we are watching him. We are going to hold him and his Cabinet accountable,” Cortner said.

The Women’s March on Washington is set for one day after Trump’s inauguration.

Over 300,000 people plan to attend the march. Others will march for the same cause at 10 a.m. Saturday in Cambier Park at 755 8th Ave.