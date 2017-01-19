Operation targeting ‘Lake Boyz’ gang nets 21 arrests

FORT MYERS, Fla. – More than 20 members of the “Lake Boyz Gang” were arrested and are facing multiple charges, including heroin trafficking, aggravated assault and various firearm offenses, following a targeted operation by the Fort Myers Police Department and state attorney’s office, both agencies announced Thursday morning.

“It is not the end. There are still other members of this organization that we’re investigating,” Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs said.

Targeting 23 individuals, “Operation Great Lakes” netted 21 arrests early Wednesday morning. Two are still being sought.

Arrests started at 4 a.m. with help from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, FBI and U.S. Marshals, said Fort Myers police spokesman Lt. Jay Rodriguez, who added that arrests were made in Lee County, northern Florida and outside the state.

Those arrested will be charged under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, a federal law commonly known as RICO. Passed in 1970, RICO is used to combat organized crime groups.

“We still have individuals we’re looking for, we still have investigations going on,” Diggs said. “This is just the tip of the iceberg of the type of work we’re going to be doing to protect our community. Now more than ever, we need the help of our good citizens to come forward and tell us about the crimes that occurred in the past and the ones that are about to happen in the future and work with us. If there’s fear, we’ve demonstrated that we’ve taken these individuals off the street.”

The gang has operated in the Harlem Lakes neighborhood since the 1990s, said Diggs, who added that members have racked up over 400 charges and 200 convictions within the past two decades.

“This group has tormented the Harlem Lakes neighborhood for years,” Diggs said.

The group was believed to be involved in a wave of violence where seven people were shot, including a child, over the span of seven hours in 2015.

They’re also known for posting music videos showing off their weapons, Rodriguez said.

“We hear about them quite often,” he said. “It’s clearly an organization that commits criminal activity, which is why we went after them.”

Those arrested will make their first court appearances Friday morning.