Builders Care Garage Sale offers bargains

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida residents can shop for deals while helping a good cause at the Builders Care Garage Sale.

Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase a variety of home improvement items for a discounted price.

Proceeds will benefit Lee BIA Builders Care, an organization dedicated to helping elderly and disabled homeowners with repairs.

Those interested can also donate new or gently used items.

The event begins at 8 a.m. Saturday at Cape Coral Plumbing Inc. on 5812 Enterprise Pkwy in Fort Myers.

Reporter: John Trierweiler

Writer: Rachel Ravina

