Arrests made after skimmers found on Cape Coral ATMs

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Three people were arrested after Cape Coral police found skimmers on ATMs at a pair of 7-Eleven locations.

Petra Velcu, 35, Rebeca Milataru, 18, and a 14-year-old are accused of installing the devices at the stores on 345 E. Cape Coral Parkway and 3206 Santa Barbara Blvd. Skimmers are commonly used to steal credit card information.

All three face charges of using the devices to defraud. Velcu is in custody with no bond set. Milataru’s bond is $5,000.