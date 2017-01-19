Answers elusive after deadly discovery in Collier car fire

GOLDEN GATE ESTATES, Fla. — Questions remain unanswered after two bodies were found at the scene of a car that caught fire Wednesday morning along the 700 block of 20th Avenue Northwest.

New video shows the moments the car caught fire:



Investigators have released little information regarding the circumstances of the deaths or how the fire started, causing nearby residents to feel uneasy.

“I wasn’t sure what happened, but it’s scary to be so close,” said resident Jamie Cassin.

Authorities are still investigating the case.

The victims have not yet been identified.