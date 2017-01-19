2017 Yacht Gala: An Evening Under the Stars

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Get ready for a night under the stars. This Friday, surround yourself with gorgeous yachts and look out at the waters of Southwest Florida as hundreds come out and open their hearts to kids in the community. You can make a difference in a child’s life just by attending.

MarineMax General Manager Ryan West and Chief Foundation Officer of Lee Health Skip Leonard stopped by the WINK News studio to tell us about the 2017 Yacht Gala: An Evening Under the Stars.

Producer: Rachel Rothe