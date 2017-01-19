2-alarm fire creates partial roadblock in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — An investigation is underway following a two-alarm fire early Thursday morning at Associated Contracting, Inc., the North Collier Fire Control and Rescue District said.

No injuries were reported, according to the North Collier Fire Chief. Multiple fire crews worked to extinguish the flames.

The blaze erupted at around 2 a.m. on 2020 J and C Blvd., and heavy smoke could be seen coming from the building, the North Collier Fire Chief said. The cause of the fire is not known.

A portion of J and C Boulevard is currently closed off.

No further information was immediately available.

