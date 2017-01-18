Phishing attack targets Gmail users

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A new phishing attack has proven effective in compromising Gmail accounts, the online security website Wordfence reports.

Attackers send emails that appear to come from someone you know. The emails may include what appears to be an image of an attachment you recognize.

Once you click on the image to get a preview of the attachment, a new tab opens up and you’re prompted to sign into your Gmail again.

You’ll see a page that looks like this:

If you sign in, your account is compromised, since the sign-in page the new tab opens up is a phony Google site.

The attackers log into your account immediately and compose an email using one of your attachments and one of your subject lines. That email is sent to people in your contact list, thus spreading the problem.

Google recommends setting up two-step verification for your account to protect against the scam. Click here to do that.