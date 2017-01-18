Con artists captured in connection to Lee County crimes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The con artist couple suspected of multiple scams crossing state lines are in custody, the Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said.

Robert E. Woodward, 46, of Gastonia, North Carolina, and Madison Hall, 20, were formerly known by the aliases of Donnie and Angel Williams.

Woodward was wanted in approximately five states for 15 felony crimes, authorities said.

“We knew they’d come up for air at some point,” said Trish Routte, Crime Stoppers Coordinator. “You can only run for so long, and their time clearly ran out.”

A Dodge pickup truck was stopped for swerving through traffic at 9 a.m. Tuesday, state troopers said. While engaged in the traffic stop, Woodward left the officer.

Following a lengthy pursuit by officers Woodward and Hall eventually complied with authorities, according to a Crime Stoppers press release.

Woodward is in the Pulaski County jail, while Hall is being questioned by Arkansas State Police, authorities said. It is not known when they will be transported to Lee County.

A firearm was recovered from the truck, authorities said. Woodward is facing assault with a weapon, assault on an officer and escape charges.

No further information was immediately available.

Writer: Rachel Ravina

winknews