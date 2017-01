94.5 The Arrow Bacon Jam: Adirondack Chocolatier

FORT MYERS, Fla. – This weekend, don’t worry about bringing home the bacon. ┬áMore than a dozen Southwest Florida businesses are eager to serve it up for you at the 94.5 The Arrow Bacon Jam.

Matt Henderson from Adirondack Chocolatier joined us in the WINK News studio to give us a sneak peek of what to expect.

Producer: Rachel Rothe