Trial begins in Charlotte County murder cold case

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A jury has been selected for a murder trial connected to a crime that has gone unsolved for 16 years, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

David McMannis is accused of killing 19-year-old Tara Sidarovich, deputies said. She was home alone waiting for a plumber in 2001 and disappeared.

Her remains were found nine months later in the woods off Burnt Store Road, according to deputies.

Phillip Barr, another suspect in the case, was convicted in 2015 and sentenced to life in prison, deputies said.

Opening statements were to begin at 12:30 p.m. at the Charlotte County Courthouse on 350 E. Marion Ave.

Writer: Rachel Ravina

winknews