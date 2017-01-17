Grandmother arrested in drowning of North Port infant

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A Lakeland woman has been arrested in connection to the November drowning of her 4-month-old grandson.

Robin Lee Florand, 44, negligently left the child in a bathtub without supervision for nearly 10 minutes at a home on the 2700 block of Traverse Avenue, the North Port Police Department said.

The child, Anakin David James Ennis, was found face down in a few inches of water on Nov. 16. A neighbor helped give CPR before Anakin was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

Methamphetamine was found in the bathroom at the home, and Florand tested positive for the drug, according to police.

She remains in custody facing a manslaughter charge.