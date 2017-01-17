Fort Myers to consider $7,500 payouts to Zombicon victims

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The city attorney’s office is recommending the City Council approve nearly $7,500 settlements with each of two Zombicon shooting victims.

Fort Myers resident Tyree Hunter and Kyle Roberts of Port Charlotte, both of whom were hurt in the Oct. 17, 2015 attack at the zombie-themed festival, would receive $7,499 if the city OKs the payouts at Tuesday’s council meeting.

Attorneys negotiated the pending settlements in response to legal action that named the city and Pushing Daizies, the promotional company that staged the event, as defendants. Pushing Daizies would pay $20,000 in each of the settlements.

One person was killed and five others were killed in the shooting. No arrests have been made.

The council will also vote Tuesday on a proposed $149,000 settlement over charges the city discriminated against an addiction and mental health treatment facility. The meeting begins at 4:30 p.m. on the Nova Southeastern University campus at 3650 Colonial Court.

Writer: Chuck Myron

winknews