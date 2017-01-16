SWFL honors Martin Luther King Jr.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida residents will have the opportunity to celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. and attend the following events taking place Monday:

In Fort Myers, a parade begins at 10 a.m. at the Dunbar-Jupiter Hammon Public Library on 3095 Blount St., and concludes at Centennial Park on 2000 W. First St.

A parade is happening from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Naples. It starts at Broad Avenue South, and ends at 1 p.m. on Eighth Avenue South.

In Punta Gorda, a parade will take place from at 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It begins at the Charlotte Harbor Events Center on 75 Taylor St., and ends at the Cooper Street Recreation Center on 650 Mary St.

In addition, WINK News Reporter John Trierweiler gives more information about a Unity Ceremony Monday morning at Oasis High School on 3519 Oasis Blvd. in Cape Coral:

Reporter: John Trierweiler

JohnTrierweiler

Therese O'Shea

ThereseWINK

Writer: Rachel Ravina