Fallen deputy to be laid to rest in Port Charlotte

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Community members, family, friends, and law enforcement officers will gather Monday to honor Orange County Deputy First Class Norman Lewis.

Lewis will be buried at Murdock Baptist Church on 18375 Cochran Blvd. The viewing will take place noon, with the funeral following at 2 p.m.

Lewis was a Port Charlotte native who graduated from Port Charlotte High School in 2000.

He was one of two officers killed on Jan. 9. Lewis crashed his motorcycle while engaging in a manhunt for suspect Markeith DeMangzlo Llyod, who is accused of killing Orlando Police Sergeant Debra Clayton.

Thousands assembled Sunday at First Baptist Church in Orlando to pay their respects, and people will have the opportunity to do the same Monday.

The funeral procession is expected to cause delays from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. along Cochran and Veterans Boulevards. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.