Lehigh Acres homicide victim identified

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The Lehigh Acres homicide victim has been identified, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

32-year-old Bruce B. Faulkner was found at a Lehigh Acres home Sunday night.

A disturbance call prompted deputies to respond at 6:30 p.m. to 423 Chamonix Ave., according to the LCSO.

The cause of death is not known.

No further information was immediately available.