Tylenol costs Wisconsin jail officer his job

ELKHORN, Wis. (CNN) — A jail officer lost his job after giving Tylenol to an inmate.

Former Walworth County Corrections Officer Cheyne Count is also facing charges for handing out four pills to a work-release inmate who was reportedly in pain.

Authorities denied a request by the inmate, who had a broken tooth, to go to an emergency room. Jail supervisors suspected that the inmate was using the broken tooth as an excuse to go to the emergency room at the same time as his mother, who was also an inmate.

Count said he wasn’t aware of the connection.

“I was there to provide safety and wellness to the inmates,” Count said. “That’s my job. I thought that’s what I was doing.”

He’ll appear in court later this month to try to get the misdemeanor charges against him dropped.