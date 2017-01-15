National Art Festivals underway in SWFL

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Southwest Florida residents will have the opportunity to see various mediums from nearly 200 artists Sunday at the National Art Festivals.

A myriad of paintings, jewelry, photography, sculpture, glass, wood, and clay works will be on display and available for purchase. Proceeds benefit the Center for the Arts campuses.

Admission is free, and the event takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Riverside Park on 10450 Reynolds St.

The Center for the Arts Bonita Springs will have additional festivals happening on Feb. 11 and Feb. 12, and March 4 and March 5.

WINK News Reporter Jessica Alpern went live via Facebook from Riverside Park.

For more information, visit the website.