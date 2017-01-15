News
National
State
Global
Lee County
Collier County
Charlotte County
Traffic
Sievers Murder Case
Lake Okeechobee
Inland Counties
#onlyinflorida
Weather
Lifestyle
Where’s WINK
Events
Contests
Therese’s baby on board
Odd Videos
Sports
Pros
Preps
Miracle
FGCU
College
Call for Action
Video
Pet Pals
Fitness Friday
Golf Doctor
Your Health Now
Where’s WINK
Let’s Eat
Healthy Kids
Off the Hook
Newsletters
News Tips
Mobile
62°
Broken Clouds
WINK NEWS
News
All
National
State
Global
Lee County
Collier County
Charlotte County
Traffic
Sievers Murder Case
Lake Okeechobee
Inland Counties
#onlyinflorida
Woman abducted as an infant reunites with biological parents
Polish gov’t welcomes U.S. troops; defense chief says “we waited for…
Anti-Trumper John Kasich to doubters: I’m no lame duck
‘Reality TV’ campaigning is part of new political world
Weather
Lifestyle
All
Where’s WINK
Events
Contests
Therese’s baby on board
Odd Videos
94.5 The Arrow Bacon Jam: Clancey’s Restaurant
Taps & Tunes draws hundreds to downtown Fort Myers
Brewed All Fur Them
Natalie Portman: Ashton Kutcher was paid three times as much as…
Sports
All
Pros
Preps
Miracle
FGCU
College
Fort Myers’ Destanni Henderson verbally commits to South Carolina
SFMHS hires new football coach
Chargers announce they’re moving to Los Angeles
FGCU men’s basketball coach gives tips for attacking defense
Call for Action
Chlorophyll water: Should you guzzle green?
Are ‘smart’ devices actually smart?
Man stuck with unwanted membership at Cape Coral gym
FDA warns about dangers of secondhand, thirdhand smoke to pets
Avoid fees to help save for retirement
Video
All
Pet Pals
Fitness Friday
Golf Doctor
Your Health Now
Where’s WINK
Let’s Eat
Healthy Kids
Off the Hook
Chlorophyll water: Should you guzzle green?
Motorcyclist dead after fatal Fort Myers wreck
Fort Myers’ Destanni Henderson verbally commits to South Carolina
94.5 The Arrow Bacon Jam: Clancey’s Restaurant
62°
Home
Weather Forecast
Latest forecast
Latest forecast
Published:
January 15, 2017 7:39 AM EST
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest forecast
Latest forecast
Latest forecast
Submit a Comment
WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader.
Copyright © 2016 WINK Digital Media
MORE STORIES
Latest forecast