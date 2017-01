Immokalee man arrested, accused of molesting girl

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — An Immokalee man was arrested Friday night after a 12-year-old girl told a teacher at her school that he had been molesting her since she was 6.

Dumerci Auguste, 60, of 596 Hope Circle, once offered the girl $5 for sex, she said, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Auguste is being held on a $2.25 million bond. He faces two sexual battery charges and two lewd and lascivious molestation charges.