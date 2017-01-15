Fort Myers’ Destanni Henderson verbally commits to South Carolina

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers High School’s Destanni Henderson verbally committed to the University of South Carolina Saturday before her team played Bradenton’s Lakewood Ranch High School.

The Gamecocks are currently the fifth ranked team in the nation and the junior point guard was happy with her decision.

“It was probably one of the best moments of my life,” she said. “I’m not trying to cry, but to see the smile on my mom’s face — it was wonderful.”

Verbal commitments are nonbinding. Henderson will be able to sign a National Letter of Intent during the early signing period in November.