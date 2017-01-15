California teen survives crash by clinging to tree

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (CNN) — A teenager who survived a crash that killed her friend clung to a tree while partially submerged in a swollen creek for 12 hours, authorities said.

Natalie Griffin climbed out the broken rear window of the sinking car to gain access to the tree in an area near Willits, California. When dawn broke, she swam away from the tree and toward land, pulled herself out of the water, hiked up a hill and flagged down a passerby.

Jenna Santos, the driver of the car, died in the crash. She and Griffin were driving back to their Castro Valley homes after a trip to the Mendocino area when the car hydroplaned and wound up in the creek.

