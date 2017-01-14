Taps & Tunes draws hundreds to downtown Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — What better way to enjoy a beautiful Southwest Florida day than with live music and craft beer?
The Sidney and Berne Davis Art Center hosted the second annual Taps & Tunes Craft Beer and Music Festival Saturday at Centennial Park.
The festival included over 80 craft beers from award-winning brewers and live music, including some Southwest Florida acts.
Proceeds from the festival will benefit the Southwest Florida art community.
The event lasts from 2 p.m to 8 p.m. General admission costs $5, a beer tasting pass costs $45 and a VIP pass costs $75.