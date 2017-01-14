Suspect sought for multiple Lee County car burglaries

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers are looking for suspects involved in more than 60 car burglaries in the last month, authorities said.

Nearly every vehicle that has been broken into was left unlocked, making it for the suspect or suspects to gain entry, authorities said.

In light of the increasing number of car burglaries, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office has sent out a Code Red warning to residents in the area, advising them of the criminal activity and reminding them to be pro-active in securing their belongings and to always lock car doors.

“Residents of Lehigh Acres need to be vigilant and keep their eyes and ears open for any kind of suspicious activity,” said Crime Stoppers Coordinator Trish Routte.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS, or visit their website. These tips will remain anonymous and callers may be eligible for a cash reward.

The organization released surveillance photos to help the public identify the suspects:

Writer: Sabrina Lolo